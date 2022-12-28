From the Dec. 27, 1996 News Record:
About 533 Gillette homes were without power from 35 minutes to two hours Thursday night. Strong winds were to blame for the outage, said Mike Muirhead, city electrical services superintendent. The Campbell County Airport Tower reported wind gusts at about 48 mph around 8:30 p.m. "High winds had been jerking on a wire on Dump Hill," Muirhead said. "It looked like it had been working it for several weeks."
