From the Feb. 4, 1971 News Record:
The Gillette Volunteer Fire Department rescued an unconscious man from his burning house trailer and revived him to save his life. Neal Lamphere was admitted to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after he was taken from the rear of his burning trailer. Fire Chief Dann Fosher said apparently the front end of the trailer caught fire while Lamphere was asleep. The trailer was totally destroyed, Fosher said.
