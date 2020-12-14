The many friends of W.P. Ricketts in this county will be glad to learn that he is recovering slowly but surely from his accident of several weeks ago. The letter from Mrs. Bunce, hostess at the Lord Lister hospital in Omaha, reads that Mr. and Mrs. Ricketts hope to be home for Christmas. The X-ray shows the fractured hip to be healing nicely and he is beginning to move the limb somewhat, and he is being permitted to sit up for a short time each day.
