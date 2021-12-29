Suicide was the verdict reached by the coroner's jury yesterday afternoon on the death of Billy Nichols, who was found Saturday noon in a local hotel with a bullet wound from a .32 Colt revolver slightly above and to the rear of his right ear. The gun was lying under his arm. An investigation was made when it was found Mr. Nichols had not left his room for more than 24 hours. No one in the hotel heard the shot and the exact time was not determined although he had been dead for several hours before his body was discovered.
