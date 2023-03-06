From the March 9, 2000 News Record:
Prompt Care will get a new owner, new name and a new medical director. Lynn Perlenfein, a physician's assistant who has worked at Prompt Care since it opened in September, has bought the clinic's assets from Stacy Lewis. Lewis helped start the clinic. "I bought the improvements to the facility and the equipment and supplies. This is a whole new business," Perlenfein said. "We started all new charts. Files on record and charts were sold with the equipment and will be available so patients won't have to start over as new patients." The clinic's new name is Gillette Urgent Care. The name was changed because Perlenfein wanted to create a new business.
