From the Jan. 29, 1938 News Record:
Mrs. E.S. Werntz, chairman of the Community Council, announced yesterday that the Stockmen's Bank had donated the $10.00 prize it had received for second place in the business house Christmas lighting contest to the Community Council. In turning over this money to the council, the bank officials asked that it be used for the benefit of the needy children in the county in a manner designated by the Community Council. Several weeks ago the Saunders Lumber Company donated their $15.00 prize for first place in this contest to the Lions Milk Fund.
