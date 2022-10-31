From the Oct. 22, 1996 News Record:
Dry Fork Coal Co. Monday laid off 38 of its 45 workers after losing its biggest coal contract. Mine Manager Randy Sandrik said the mine will remain on standby with seven employees as it tries to pick up new contracts. "Western Fuels Association found another source of coal for Laramie River Station," he said. As a result, 38 pit technicians, maintenance technicians, plant technicians and management and supervisory staff will be laid off, Sandrik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.