From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
The Texaco Bulk plant in Gillette has recently installed at their office the first automatic telephone answering and recording equipment in Gillette, according to E.W. and Ralph Record, owners. As an added service to their customers, orders may now be placed at any time of the day whether or not there is anyone in the office. When a customer calls, the recorded voice of E.W. Record will answer the telephone and a message, an order, or a telephone number may be given. The information is recorded and as soon as the telephone receiver is hung up, the recorder will automatically turn off, it was stated. When the owners return to their office they can play back the recording. This equipment was obtained through the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company's office in Gillette.
