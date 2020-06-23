From the June 12, 1979 News Record:
After 42 years, C.P. “Chuck” Ernst and his Linotype will be parting. The Linotype, which belonged to Rustler Printing and Publishing Co., an affiliate of the News Record, was sold along with the Gillette Rustler business June 1 to Midland Printing Co. in Billings, Montana. Ernst will continue to work for the News Record. When “Chuck” first went to work in Gillette for the News Record, he asked if the job would be steady. “I think it will,” replied Arthur Nisselius, editor and publisher of the paper. “It isn’t as much fun anymore,” says Ernst, 42 years later. His first boss has died, but Ernst still works “steady” for Nisselius’s son, Jack, and the News Record. Fun for the printer was connected with the Linotype machine that sits in the back room of the newspaper office with a “For Rent” sign on it since being replaced by modern typesetting equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.