From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
Twenty-six women golfers participated in the annual ladies' invitational golf tournament at the Gillette Golf Club on Wednesday, July 23. The Gillette club was host to the women of the clubs from surrounding towns, including Sundance, Newcastle, and Buffalo, as well as the ladies of the local club taking part in the 18-hole tournament. Mrs. Val Edmonson of Gillette was the first place winner in the championship flight. Mrs. Peter Mileski, Jr., of Gillette placed first in the A flight. The B flight winner was Mrs. J.L. Bennick of Gillette with first place.
