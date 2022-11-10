From the Nov. 13, 1958 News Record:
The public was invited this week to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, at the new offices of John P. Ilsley, located north of the library on Gillette Avenue, it was announced. A cement and tile structure, the building is air conditioned, wall-to-wall carpeted and furnished with a modern theme. A library has been included at the rear of the building, along with two private offices and a lobby. Coffee and doughnuts will be served during the open hours, and everyone is invited. The local attorney is completing nearly 18 years of practice in Gillette. Associated with him is Al Kaufman, Jr., who has been a resident of Gillette since about June of 1957 when he graduated from the law school at the University of Wyoming.
