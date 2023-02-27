From the Feb. 25, 1960 News Record:
Vandals were reported to have cut and slashed the tires and scratched the paint on the former Gillette police car which is now owned by the Bennage Chevrolet Company. The car was parked at the Bennage body shop lot located on the Douglas Highway in east Gillette. Bennage Chevrolet has recently taken the police car in on a new patrol car for the city.
