From the Oct. 12, 1977 News Record:
Gillette’s mayor and city administrator will be in Washington, D.C. Thursday to make a presentation on Gillette’s need for a $20 million loan and grant for water development. Mayor Mike Enzi and G.P. “Flip” McConnaughey will be meeting with the Farmer’s Home Administration (FmHA) concerning the request. Enzi noted the pair will be carrying two suitcases of documents with them and hope to impress upon the board the urgency of the situation in Gillette. The funds would be used to bring water from wells in the Madison Formation near Moorcroft to Gillette.
