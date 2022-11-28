From the Nov. 30, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County Planning Commissioners breezed through the land-use section of the preliminary comprehensive plan during a special meeting Tuesday night. About two dozen residents listened and commented as City-County Planner Joe Racine explained the section, which divides the 5x6 mile planning district into 21 neighborhoods and the central business district. Racine said the neighborhood divisions were used as analysis units to determine what types of development should be allowed in the areas.
