From the Aug. 21, 1958 News Record:
The Gillette Lions club will have a booth on main street Saturday to offer their Bag-of-Bulbs benefit project to all, it was announced from the regular meeting of the club on Wednesday. Each bag contains an assortment of standard watt bulbs for 110-volt electric lines, such as in Gillette and the R.E.A. lines. Everyone is invited to buy a bag and help the blind fund, as well as the many other worthy projects in which the Lions club is asked to participate each year.
