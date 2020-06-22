From an ad: Men! Our department for men is now complete. It will be the main part of our store. Come in and see us for your furnishings. Our sales counters have very attractive values for the season. Men's work shoes, brown, chocolate, Elk Outing Shoes, Krome sole, $2.50 pair. Men's dress shirts, a large variety to choose from. Neat strips and fancy checks, all sizes, values from $2.50 to $4.50, your choice, $1.85. Men's underwear, large sleeves, ankle length, size 34 to 46, $1.50 suit. Men's short sleeve, ankle length, size 34 to 46, $1.00 and $1.25 per suit. Men's Dress Caps, just in, a shipment of the newest shapes and patterns, no two alike, self adjusting size, $1.75, $2.00 and $2.50. Gillette Commercial Company.
