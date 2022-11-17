From the Nov. 4, 1977 News Record:
A 24-year-old construction worker was listed in good condition at Campbell County Memorial Hospital Friday morning following a ditch cave-in accident near the Cut-across Road. Timothy Geir, 24, was working at the P.K. Ely Construction site several blocks north of the present housing, Gillette police said. Geir apparently was working at the bottom of a 8'x12' ditch when one of the walls collapsed, pinning him against the opposite wall. Police Lt. Bob Melvin said the man was buried to his waist. Ambulance crews, police, and fire department personnel assisted in retrieving the man, who was then taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
