From the Dec. 15, 1977 News Record:
An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death of Richard Lee Shannon, 20, to be the result of a severe chronic asthmatic condition, according to Campbell County Coroner Robert Noecker. Shannon's body was found Tuesday night at his home, 1103 Liberty Lane, by Campbell County ambulance personnel. Shannon had called the emergency operator requesting an ambulance saying he was having trouble breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.