From the Sept. 4, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Last week County Treasurer Ada Reed, received through the State Superintendent of Schools’ office a check for $77,276.31, which is Campbell County’s annual apportionment of the oil royalty fund. This fund will in a few days be apportioned to the various school districts in the county according to the number of elementary teachers, drivers and high school teachers employed. The basis of apportionment is $559.97 for each elementary teacher and truck driver, and $839.96 for each high school teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.