From the Aug. 29, 1974 News Record:
The City Fire Department was called out Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. to a house fire at 604 S. Brooks Ave. A grease fire erupted when Donna Scott, granddaughter of the owner of the house Glen Barlett, was cooking shrimp and dropped a frozen piece of shrimp into the hot grease. Miss Scott then tried to put out the blaze with flour and firemen at the scene credited her quick action with perhaps preventing much worse damage from resulting. Damage was estimated at about $150 to the hood of the stove.
