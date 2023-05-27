From the May 17, 1938 News Record: The plane scheduled to pick up airmail from Gillette during Airmail Week will arrive here Thursday at 11:45. All airmail letters mailed on that morning or letters mailed any time during this week and designated for Thursday’s plane, will be transported by the plane. Letters mailed during this week without the special request will be sent out on the day mailed. Postmaster E.A. Littleton, chairman of the Airmail Week committee, urges every business firm to avail itself of this splendid service on Thursday by sending their mail via the air.

