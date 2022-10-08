From the Oct. 4, 1996 News Record:
The man police believe ran from them after dumping a mysterious burning chemical Tuesday has been charged on suspicion of third degree arson, Police Det. Rick Lipka said today. Corey Allen White, 30, 717 E. Seventh St., was arraigned in county court Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. He pleaded innocent to that charge but remained in jail this morning on a $3,000 bond and on the arson charge, for which no bond has been set. Two people were treated and released from the hospital after breathing the smoke from the burning pile of dirt and chemicals outside the Eagles Nest apartment Tuesday, Lipka said.
