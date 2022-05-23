Effective June 1, The News Record, after five years of publication as a morning daily newspaper, will change its publication to a weekly, published every Thursday. The publishers have spent many hours studying ways and means which might be used to offset increased cost of production and decreases in revenues. These conditions have resulted from adverse economic conditions caused by war and domestic conditions. The contemplated change seemed to be the only solution. National advertising has been one of the main sources of revenue for daily newspapers. Curtailment in budgets of the national advertiser has meant a great loss to daily newspapers, and in the case of smaller dailies has made it impossible to stay in that field.
