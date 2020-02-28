Overheated stoves were the cause of two fires yesterday. At 5:30 a.m., members of the Gillette volunteer fire department answered an alarm at the C.M. Fordyce residence. In some manner, the joists between the kitchen and pantry became ignited and for a time threatened to spread over the entire house. Chemicals were applied by the firemen and the blaze was extinguished. Damage was small. Last night, shortly after 7 o’clock, firemen were again called out. This time the fire was on the east side of town in a building belonging to Steve Jordan, just south of the Butler Flour Mill. The tar-paper dwelling housed three families. Construction of the building was such that by the time the firemen arrived, about half of it was completely gutted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.