From the Feb. 8, 1938 News Record:
Seventy-five woolgrowers from counties of northeastern Wyoming attended the meeting held in Gillette Saturday. Projects of interest to the woolgrowers were discussed at this meeting by officials from the United States department of Agriculture, the University of Wyoming and the woolgrowers' association.
