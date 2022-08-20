From the Aug. 23, 1977 News Record:
A 30-year-old Gillette man, Joseph Gerald Vargas, has drown in the Colter Bay area of Keyhole Reservoir. Authorities said Vargas, who is from Davenport, Iowa, but was living on Savageton Route in Gillette, drowned about 5 p.m. Sunday. The man had gone to the reservoir on a picnic with several friends from Gillette when he decided to take a swim. While in the water, he apparently suffered muscle cramps and was unable to swim to shore, Crook County sheriff’s deputies reported. Vargas’ companions missed him and searched the waters until they found him, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials said.
