From the Sept. 17, 1996 News Record:
A former county commissioner criticized Commissioner Les Desavedo on Monday for "talking out of both sides of his mouth" regarding county spending. Willis Chrans, whom Desavedo beat two years ago for a second term on the commission, called his own press conference Monday to blast Desavedo's comments on a new airport terminal and on a possible cash flow problem at the county this fall. But Desavedo said Chrans continues to debate old issues. "I've already campaigned with Willis and talked about all this with Willis," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.