Six charges have been filed against a Gillette man, Paul A. Larson, 26, of 201 Longs Lane, after a high speed chase by sheriff’s officers Wednesday morning. Larson has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of eluding officers, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while under the influence and driving while under suspension, records show. The chase began about 11:30 a.m. when sheriff’s officers reportedly observed Larson swerving across a double yellow line on the highway near the Foothills area. The officers say Larson stopped once, but drove off before they could talk to him. The chase proceeded north on U.S. 14-16 and two patrol cars managed to box the vehicle between them about 12 miles from Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.