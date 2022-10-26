From the Oct. 30, 1958 News Record:
Wyoming sales and use tax, which is considered the best business barometer in the state, zoomed upward by 11.29 percent in September, as compared to the same month in 1957, E.S. MacClean, director of the state department of revenue, disclosed in a report made this week to the state treasurer. The collections for the month of September reached $936,147.00, as compared to $841,139.00 in September of 1957.
