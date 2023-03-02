From the March 2, 1938 News Record:
Pouring of the concrete was started yesterday on Gillette's $100,000 modern grade and junior high school building. According to Joseph Keney, resident PWA engineer, the footings will be poured within the next week, after which time the foundation walls will be poured. Cliff Green, general superintendent of construction, stated that 15 local unskilled men are now being employed by the Green Construction Co. In all there are 20 men on the payroll. More workers will be added as construction continues.
