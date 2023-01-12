From the Jan. 12, 2000 News Record:
The icy roads were the cause of several accidents Tuesday and today. At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shilo Jelly, 17, was westbound on Warlow Drive in a 1985 Ford Tempo when she lost control on the icy road, slid about 210 feet and hit a 1996 school bus driven by Martha Maller, 45, of Gillette, Gillette Police patrol officer Charlie Byers said. The accident happened in front of City West. The driver of the bus and Mary Conway, a passenger were the only two on the bus and neither were hurt and both were wearing seatbelts. There were four passengers in Jelly's car and no one in the car was wearing seat belts, Byers said. David Engel, 18, was in the passenger seat and Teala Sherard, 7, Dakota Klahn, 5, and April Cossitt, 12, were in the backseat of Jelly's car. Jelly is in fair condition in the intensive care unit at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. The four passengers were treated and released at CCMH Tuesday night. Jelly was ticketed for going too fast for conditions and having no insurance.
