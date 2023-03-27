From the March 15, 1938 News Record:
Two little girls received right arm fractures the latter part of last week. Nancy Lee Gates was thrown from her pony Friday morning when a dog frightened the animal as she attempted to dismount. Lora Amy Floyd of Echeta fell and broke her arm while playing that evening. Lora Amy is a patient at the McHenry hospital.
