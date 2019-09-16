From the September 11, 1924 Campbell County Record:
National Defense Test Day will be observed in Gillette tomorrow, Friday, September 12, in accord with requests made by President Coolidge that every community co-operate in checking up on the nations resources for defense. The committee appointed by Governor Ross has arranged for a program to be held at the I.O.O.F. Hall in the afternoon at 3 o'clock, and the Mayor of Gillette, in a proclamation is asking that all places of business be closed from 2 to 5 p.m. so that everyone may take in the observance. National Defense Test Day is in no sense a military movement. Those taking part will be under no obligations for military service. In other words it is nothing more or less than the government taking invoice on what they could expect from every part of the country in case of an emergency and to test the practicability of the National Defense Act of 1920.
