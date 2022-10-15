From the Oct. 11, 1996 News Record:
A second halfway house inmate has been arrested in a week, this time for wandering around drunk when he was supposed to be working. John Cox, 34, originally convicted of burglary, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after a Deckers West employee called police about an apparently drunken man standing in the store’s lot about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Volunteers of America CEO Jerry Fletcher said Cox was working the graveyard shift at a Gillette convenience store and wasn’t yet late returning to the correctional center. Fletcher said the man had been at the Campbell County Community Corrections Facility for at least a few weeks and case managers had no indication he was at risk for breaking the rules by drinking.
