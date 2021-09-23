Martin V. Gates, 30, is alive here today because a self-inflicted pistol shot aimed under his jaw missed all vital points in its upward path. Becoming despondent at a boarding house here late Saturday, Gates attempted suicide. The bullet struck underneath the jaw and plowed its way upward, coming out above the left eye. The eye was destroyed. A doctor was called by the proprietor of the hotel who heard the shot and had investigated to find Gates lying on the floor in his room. He never lost consciousness, the doctor said, and is still rational. His physician gives him a fifty-fifty chance for recovery. Gates has been in ill health for some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.