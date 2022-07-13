From the July 3, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County proposes to spend about $47 million in the coming budget year — a $1 million drop from last year. The mill levy, which is the level of taxes the county assesses, also will drop slightly. As proposed, the county will tax 11.203 mills — a drop of about .003 mills from last year. That means only a slight county tax reduction to the owner of a $100,000 home, said County Assessor Jerry Shatzer — only 3 cents for the year. The county will hear comments on the budget at a public hearing at 8 p.m. July 15 at the courthouse. Changes to the proposed budget will be made before it is finally approved at 11 a.m. July 16.
