From the Oct. 18, 1977 News Record:
Drivers involved in a two-car crash south of Gillette Monday night near Pine Tree Junction were listed in stable condition Tuesday at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. And one of the drivers, Bruce D. Klepper, 39, of Gillette, was charged by Wyoming Highway Patrol with driving while under the influence. The other driver, a big-game hunter from California, was Ernie King, 44, of Fillmore. The investigating patrolman said Klepper was thrown from his car when the vehicles struck nearly head-on about 10 p.m. one mile west of Pine Tree Junction.
