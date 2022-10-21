From the Oct. 23, 1958 News Record:
Communications in and out of Gillette, both by telephone or telegraph, were at a standstill Tuesday as repairs were being made as fast as possible to the lines and poles damaged in Monday nights' storm. By yesterday emergency lines had been established to give communications both east and west of Gillette. The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company reported about 30 to 40 poles had been broken off and lines were on the ground Tuesday morning in the Arvada and Clearmont areas, while to the east a snapped power line near Rapid City, South Dakota, had cut off long distance lines there.
