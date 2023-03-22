From the March 18, 1938 News Record:
The American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a Father and Son Banquet at the high school gymnasium on Friday, March 25. This affair is open to the public. Any father is welcome to attend and bring his son with him. This celebration commemorates the caucus of American soldiers in Paris in March 1919, at which the Legion was formed. It will mark the 19th birthday of the American Legion.
