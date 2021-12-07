Ranchers in the southern part of Campbell County are becoming embittered over the shooting of antelope out of season, which they declare is being done in wholesale lots as hunters come in from nearby communities. It has been known that poaching parties drive out to the antelope areas and shoot an occasional animal, ranchers say, but this recent influx has taken on the aspect of a slaughter, which will eventually destroy the herds from Wyoming as it has in other states where denser populations have driven back the open ranges where antelope can exist.
