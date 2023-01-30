From the Jan. 21, 1960 News Record:
Notice has been given that all building contractors, electricians and plumbers must obtain a city license for practicing their trade in the City of Gillette, it has been announced by the office of the city clerk. All contractors, journeymen and apprentices of the building trades, electricians and plumbers must register and be licensed for the year 1960 at the city clerk's office.
