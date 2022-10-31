From the Oct. 22, 1996 News Record:
Sean Robertson thought the assignment was easy enough. The 17-year-old deer hunter was supposed to take the right side of a ravine on Bald Mountain, south of the Medicine Wheel in the Big Horn Mountains, and flush out deer early Sunday morning. Another of his hunting buddies was going up the middle and another on the left side. The only problem was that the ravine eventually forked, and he followed the fork on the right side, not realizing for a few hours that his friends had gone to the left. After several hours of wandering around trying to get back to the truck, Robertson realized he was lost. A snowstorm had started about 2 p.m. and he could only see about 20 feet in front of him. Robertson decided to stop, troubled by an ankle he had hurt earlier and remembering lessons from a hunter safety class he had taken. His friends Justin Eliassen and Ben McCreary, alerted rescue crews about 8:40 p.m. Around 9 a.m. the next morning, the search and rescue team heard Robertson and eventually found him. He was suffering from hypothermia, and ended up with four or five frostbitten toes, but he had survived. "I'm probably going to still hunt, but I'm not going to go anywhere I've never been and I'm not going to leave my partners again," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.