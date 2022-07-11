From the July 2, 1996 News Record:
If you live in Crestview, there was a man in your water supply Monday. Scuba diver Mark Harvey spent about four hours floating near the bottom of the big, blue 650,000-gallon tank that sits on a hill in Crestview. Armed with a 32-inch vacuum, he rid the tank of silt, minerals and a lot of sand that had settled on the bottom. Bruce Engineering, operators for the Crestview Water and Sewer District, decided it was time the tank had a thorough cleaning. Instead of doing it the old-fashioned way — draining it — they decided to bring in a dive team, said Luther Krupp, a technician with Bruce Engineering.
