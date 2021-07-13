Ray Cummings, 27, of Gillette was fatally injured in a one-vehicle accident 7 miles east of Gillette on US Highway 14-16, it was reported Wednesday afternoon. Cummings was driving a pickup towards Gillette when it went off the highway, hit a culvert and rolled over several times. He was apparently killed in the accident. Among those surviving him are his wife, Nancy; three children and his father, Harold, all of Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.