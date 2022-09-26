From the Sept. 24, 1997 News Record:
County commissioners declared Campbell County an "agri-business disaster" area Tuesday because of the summer's infestation of grasshoppers. About 2 1/2 million acres of land was hurt by mainly two species of grasshoppers, which ate grass cattle needed for feed, said Charles O. Land with the Farm Service Agency. If Gov. Jim Geringer and the U.S. Department of Agriculture agree that all or part of the 2 1/2 million acres is a disaster area, ranchers will be able to apply for tax breaks when they sell the cattle that they won't be able to feed over the winter. Campbell County's land surface is about 3 million acres.
