Announcement was made yesterday by C. Stanley Greenbaum, editor and co-publisher of The News Record, of the pending sale on Saturday next of that newspaper by himself and Tracy S. McCraken of Cheyenne to Arthur Nisselius of Gillette, former owner of The News Record and publisher of The Campbell County Review. At the same time Mr. Greenbaum announced that he and Mr. McCraken would exercise an option to purchase a controlling interest in The Daily Bulletin of Laramie next week.
