From the March 8, 2000 News Record:
City and county officials are trying to determine whether a juvenile jail in Campbell County is feasible. The Gillette City Council and the Campbell County Commission toured the Campbell County jail and discussed the needs for a juvenile center during a lunch meeting Tuesday. "I think we are getting to the point community-wise where we need to look at a juvenile facility," Campbell County Sheriff Capt. Greg Bennick told the group during the tour. Juveniles who are sentenced to jail now are sent to the Campbell County Detention Center, which wasn't designed specifically for youth, Bennick said. "They need psychological counseling. We do some but not all they need....They need education. We can offer them some but not to the level they need," he said.
