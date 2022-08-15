From the Aug. 13, 1996 News Record:
Swimmers from California got the red carpet treatment when they landed in Gillette Tuesday afternoon. They are some of the 1,200 swimmers in Gillette for the Western Zone Swimming Championship beginning today. The competition runs through Aug. 17. Members of the Western Zone Swimming Competition committee, the Aquatic Center and the Chamber of Commerce Energizers handed out hats and bandannas to all swimmers and their coaches coming to Gillette for the competition. "Yee Haw!" Jeremy Piasecki of Newport Beach, Calif., said when he put on his new hat. "I've never been to Wyoming and this is my first cowboy hat." The hat and the excitement of the swimmers' arrival made him feel very welcome. Energizer Mary Ann Jorgenson handed out many of the hats. "We're just really proud they're in Gillette," she said. "It's an honor to have them come here."
