From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Of recent weeks the News Record has received unsigned letters for the "Letters to the Editor" column and they have not appeared in this newspaper. And here is the reason why. All letters to the editor must be signed. Our policy is to require a signature on every letter. No unsigned letter will be published; no letter will be published with the name withheld; and, of course, no letters of a libelous nature will be used.
