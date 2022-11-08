From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
We’ve changed our minds about there not being any rattle snakes in this area, a Texas company seismograph crew said recently after killing 56 rattlers which were sunning themselves near a den. The crewmen said they found three other dens close by and a lot of the rattlers got away from them into the holes even though they were whaling away as fast as they could for about an hour and a half. Now the team have 57 rattlers, some with as many as 12 rattles together.
